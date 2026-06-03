Chinese diplomat urges academic ties with Pakistan at NUML

ISLAMABAD, JUN 3 /DNA/ – The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) hosted Mr. Wang Shengjie, Political and Press Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, for an interactive session with students and faculty aimed at strengthening academic and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and China.

Mr. Wang was received by Rector NUML, Major General (R) Shahid Mahmood Kayani, who presented him with a souvenir. The session was organized by Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Riaz Shad.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Wang highlighted the enduring Pakistan-China friendship and emphasized opportunities for enhanced cooperation in education, technology, and research. He encouraged NUML students to benefit from academic exchange programs and scholarship opportunities in China.

Highlighting Pakistan’s importance in China’s regional development vision, Mr. Wang described Pakistan as a key partner in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and noted that Chinese investments in highways, power projects, and industrial corridors are contributing significantly to the country’s economic transformation. He emphasized that people-to-people connectivity and academic collaboration remain vital pillars for further strengthening bilateral relations.

Referring to the 75-year diplomatic partnership between Pakistan and China, Mr. Wang said the relationship has remained a model of mutual trust, respect, and unwavering support. Describing the friendship as “higher than mountains, deeper than oceans, and sweeter than honey,” he noted that both countries have consistently stood by each other during challenging times, including natural disasters and public health emergencies.

During the question-and-answer session, students shared suggestions for expanding academic collaboration through joint research initiatives and student exchange programs.