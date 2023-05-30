Chinese delegation visits FPCCI

Islamabad, MAY 30: /DNA/ – A Chinese delegation led by Mr. Luan Xiangjie President Ruzhou Foreign Trade Enterprises Association visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Capital office Islamabad. Mr. Umar Masood ur Rehman Vice President FPCCI welcome the delegation on behalf of President FPCCI Mr. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Syed Asad Haider Mashadi, Convenor FPCCI, DG TDAP Muhammad Naseer, Haji Qurban Ali Regional Chairman BMP Mr. Sajjad Sarwar former Vice President FPCCI Mr. Arif Malik, Syed Nadeem Mansoor, Saqib Taj Abbasi, Awais Satti, Syed Abid Ali Bukhari, Muhammad Mehfooz, Naeem Ashraf, Tariq Jadoon and other prominent businessmen and businesswomen were present in the meeting to discuss the various bilateral trade and economic related issued between Pakistan and China to explore business opportunities in different sectors including Mining, Transport, Energy, Technology, Construction, and gemstones, construction, building materials, agriculture, Transportation, furniture and real estate sector, etc.

While welcoming the delegation, Umar Masood ur Rehman, Vice President FPCCI highlighted the contribution of China to the economic development and prosperity of Pakistan. He also talked about the level playing field and a significant share of Pakistan in export to China for reducing the trade deficit. Vice President FPCCI also briefed the delegation about the activities of FPCCI at the global and national levels. He also acknowledged the Chinese investment in Pakistan in the backdrop of CPEC which has improved the infrastructure and energy situation of Pakistan.

Umar Masood ur Rehman Vice President assured the delegation of full cooperation from FPCCI and the government of Pakistan and said that Pakistan is a very rich country in natural resources and many foreign companies are working on various projects of minerals and mining. He also highlighted the potential all over Pakistan including Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and other areas of the country, including mining, construction, transport, energy, and other sectors, and invited the chines companies to take benefit from this profitable investment in Pakistan.

Syed Asad Haider Mashadi, Convenor FPCCI said that many sectors of Pakistan’s economy including real estate, Agriculture, construction, building materials, energy, and infrastructure development offered lucrative investment opportunities to foreign investors and urged that Chinese investors should bring technology and machinery to Pakistan to set up industrial units. He stressed the importance of interaction between business people, expansion of trade, and creation of joint ventures.

Asad Mashadi assured the delegation of the fullest support and assistance for joint ventures and investment. He said CPEC would be a mutually beneficial project for Pakistan and China and it would ensure a level playing field for the businessmen and investors of both countries. He also urged that the Labour-intensive industry from China under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) shall be relocated to Pakistan to boost local employment. The FPCCI will provide all information and assistance in this respect. We believe that CPEC is a mega development initiative and a game changer for Pakistan and the region as well

Speaking on the occasion, the representatives of Chinese companies said in the first phase, they were looking for partners to introduce their products and in the second phase, they would like to enter joint ventures and investment in Pakistan. The delegates said that Pakistan and China have huge potential to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and complement economies of each other,” They also showed interest in joint ventures in Pakistan in different Sectors.

The delegation consists of Luan Xiangjie, President of Ruzhou Foreign Trade Enterprises Association, Hua Huihao, Chairman Henan Yijin Tang Embroidery Co. LTD, Co-Founder of Ruzhou Mining Co. Song Yanfei, Henan Yijin Tang Embroidery Co. LTD, Ning Yuejie, Executive Director, Henan Public Transport Special Vehicle Engineering Co. LTD, Chen Xiaoling, Overseas Market Director Henan Yijin Tang Embroidery Co. LTD, Mr Gao Rundong, President, Beijing Haisheng Capital Partners Co. (HSCPS) they stated that Pakistan and China relations had entered into a strategic partnership that would go a long way in the economic and social development of both countries.