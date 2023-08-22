Chinese Cultural Counselor calls on Federal Minister for Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah

DNA

Islamabad- 22 Aug: Cultural Counselor of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Zhang Heqing on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah here at Heritage and Culture Division.

Chinese Counselor felicitated Jamal Shah on assuming charge as Federal Minister.

During the Meeting, they discussed mutual interest issues particularly cultural exchange programs.

Chinese Counselor extended special invitation to the Federal Minister for attending ongoing Gandhara exhibition being held in China. The Federal Minister assured to visit the exhibition during his visit to China.

The Counselor also congratulated renowned artist Jamal Shah on releasing his first ever Pak China joint feature film Ba’tie Girl.

The federal minister said that Pak China should collaborate in all fields of art as there lies huge scope, adding that it will further strengthen people to people ties between two friendly nations.

The minister also expressed his desire to restart cultural activities at China Culture Center and also reinitiate Pak China cultural exchange program.