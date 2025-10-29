Chinese Consul General visits Farooq Riaz museum in Gujrat

By Rimsha Fiaz

GUJRAT: A historic and culturally rich exhibition was held at the Farooq Riaz Museum in Gujrat, marking a significant moment as the Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shirin and his delegation visited the city for the first time. The event, organized under the guidance of Mian Imran Masood, celebrated Pakistan’s vibrant heritage and fostered a spirit of friendship and mutual understanding between Pakistan and China.

The exhibition displayed an impressive array of historical artifacts, including ancient utensils, traditional household items, and historic weapons once used in wars. These rare and valuable pieces from Farooq Riaz’s extensive collection offered visitors a window into the daily life, artistry, and traditions of past generations — reflecting Pakistan’s rich cultural identity.

The Chinese delegation’s discipline, humility, and genuine interest deeply impressed attendees. Their respectful engagement and curiosity toward Pakistani heritage highlighted the growing cultural bond between the two nations. Visitors noted how the delegation listened attentively to explanations, interacted warmly, and expressed admiration for the exhibits, turning the event into a true exchange of cultures based on mutual respect and understanding.

Speaking about the exhibition, students and visitors appreciated Mian Imran Masood’s leadership and vision, crediting his consistent efforts to promote education, cultural awareness, and Pakistan’s positive image internationally.

Reflecting on the experience, the writer emphasized the importance of organizing such cultural events more frequently to preserve heritage, strengthen cross-cultural ties, and project Pakistan’s soft image globally.

The Farooq Riaz Museum, through such initiatives, continues to play a vital role in celebrating Pakistan’s historical legacy and connecting it with the wider world — one exhibition at a time.