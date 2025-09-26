Chinese Consul General calls on President Asif Ali Zardari

KARACHI, SEPT 26 /DNA/ – Yang Yundong, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi, called on President Asif Ali Zardari in here today.

The Consul General congratulated the President on his successful visit to China, regarding it as a milestone in further deepening the long-standing friendship, time-tested and strategic partnership between the two countries.

President Zardari appreciated the warm hospitality and courtesies extended by the Chinese leadership during his visit. He said that the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the visit would open new avenues of cooperation and directly benefit the people of Pakistan, particularly farmers engaged in the agriculture and livestock sectors.

Referring to the 14th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on CPEC held in Beijing today, President Zardari welcomed the launch of CPEC Phase-II, focused on people-centred growth, innovation, agriculture, and export development. He expressed confidence that this new phase would open up fresh opportunities for Pakistan’s economic progress and further deepen the all-weather partnership between Pakistan and China.

The President also extended his felicitations to the Government and people of China on their forthcoming National Day, wishing them continued peace, prosperity, and progress.