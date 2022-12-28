Chinese companies participate in Solar Pakistan Exhibition

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 28 (DNA): Chinese solar energy companies remained the focus of visitors and customers as Pakistan’s largest Solar Pakistan Exhibition and Conference, which was successfully held at Expo Centre Karachi, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

The Conference attracted a large number of local and international solar power companies which had set up their booths to exhibit their products.

Key industry leaders, government officials, manufacturers, suppliers, traders, contractors, and partners from across the country and abroad participated in the conference.

The solar energy experts and government officials highlighted the latest innovations in solar and sustainable energy by offering a unique platform to forge partnerships between the public and private sectors to develop innovative solutions.

They said that everyone was opting for solar energy which is the cheapest source of energy and Pakistan is blessed with such a geographical location where sunlight falls adequately to run solar systems.

Chinese companies including LONGi Solar, K-Solar and Diwan International (Pvt) Ltd. who is the authorized partner and distributor of Trina Solar, Huawei FusionSolar, Chint Electric & Leoch Battery in Pakistan and many others participated in the exhibition.

Besides government officials, Hashim Raza, CEO K-Solar, and General Manager LONGi Ali were amongst the panelists to highlight the importance and the future of solar energy in Pakistan while Majid, Robin Xing, Director of Digital Power Business Huawei Pakistan was one of the major speakers on the occasion.

K-Solar’s Mr. Raza highlighted the increasing gap between global challenges and local realities, requesting relevant authorities to take immediate necessary steps to support and encourage solar revolution in Pakistan.

LONGi booth attracted visitors with its new Hi-MO6 high-performance modules and they caused hot discussion while the new business model “Solar+” again broadens the application scope of components. LONGi also attracted many visitors with “LONGi Party Time” and offered snack boxes to everyone who visited the booth.

SOLAR Pakistan is the only dedicated platform to bring the latest solar innovations and showcase the largest solar projects in the region providing a unique platform in building partnerships with all government and private sectors in pursuing innovative solutions.