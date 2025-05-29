Chinese Ambassador visits NUST; Calls for deeper Sino-Pak academic ties

ISLAMABAD , MAY 29 (DNA):Marking a momentous step forward in deepening bilateral academic cooperation, HE Mr. Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, visited the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST). Welcoming the distinguished guest, Rector NUST Dr Muhammad Zahid Latif termed the occasion a “historic day.” He hoped that it would mark the beginning of a glorious journey of collaboration between Chinese and Pakistani academic institutions.

Rector NUST also shared that the university maintains active academic ties with several higher education institutions in China. However, he called for leveraging the diplomatic channels to further bolster and streamline these academic and research partnerships. He also announced that NUST is set to launch the Jinnah School of Public Policy & Leadership in the near future, an initiative aimed at fostering informed and evidence-based policymaking in light of regional and global dynamics.

In his remarks, HE Ambassador Jiang Zaidong lauded NUST’s innovation-driven academic ecosystem and cutting-edge research infrastructure, comparing the university’s technological landscape with that of China’s prestigious Tsinghua University. “Such institutions are the need of the hour,” he noted, stressing that reliance on science and technology is indispensable in addressing modern-day challenges.

The Ambassador also echoed Rector NUST’s views on the need to enhance academic and research linkages, particularly in the fields of social sciences, and highlighted the importance of experience-sharing between the two nations at academic, governmental, and cultural levels.

During the visit, the Ambassador was given an overview of some of NUST’s flagship initiatives. He also visited the National Center of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) and the School of Interdisciplinary Engineering and Sciences (SINES), where he observed NUST’s cutting-edge work in emerging technologies, and cross-disciplinary innovation. He