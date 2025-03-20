Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Jiang Zaidong handed over the emergency cash assistance from the Red Cross Society of China to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society

ISLAMABAD, MAR 20 (DNA), Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Jiang Zaidong, on behalf of the Red Cross Society of China, handed over the emergency cash assistance to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society. The ceremony was attended by Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Ms. Amna Baloch, Chairperson of Pakistan Red Crescent Society Ms. Farzhana Naek, and Minister-Counselor Mr. Xu Hangtian from the Chinese Embassy.

Jiang Zaidong said that Chinese side resolutely opposes all forms of terrorism and strongly condemns the train hijacking incident in Balochistan, expresses deepest condolences to the deceased victims, extends sincere sympathies to the bereaved families, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery. To support Pakistan in providing medical treatment for the injured and handling aftermath matters, the Red Cross Society of China decided to offer emergency cash assistance.

Amna and Farzana expressed their heartfelt gratitude for China’s assistance, said that Pakistan side is deeply moved by China’s steadfast support during this critical moment, which fully manifests the ironclad brotherly friendship between the two countries. They pledged to immediately allocate the Chinese aid fund for relevant efforts to ensure maximum effectiveness.