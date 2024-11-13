Chinese Ambassador inspires Pakistani youth at NUML with vision for stronger educational and cultural alliances

ISLAMABAD, NOV 13 /DNA/ – The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan H.E Jiang Zaidong today visited NUML university and called on Rector NUML Maj Gen (r) Shahid Mehmood Kayani HI (M) at his office to discuss expanding academic and research collaboration between the universities of both nations, focusing on educational excellence and language as a bridge connecting the people of Pakistan and China.

The Chinese Ambassador, joined by the Rector and the Director General NUML Brig Shahzad Munir, witnessed an inspiring display of talent as NUML students showcased their language proficiency and cultural performances representing China and Gilgit-Baltistan. In his address, the Ambassador praised the university’s efforts in promoting Chinese language and cultural understanding, thanking the administration for fostering educational and cultural exchange.

Engaging directly with students in a lively question-and-answer session, H.E Jiang Zaidong emphasized the value of resilience and hard work. “Education involves challenges, and happiness is found through struggle,” he remarked, inspiring students to pursue their studies with dedication.

The Ambassador expressed optimism for Pakistan’s future, citing the nation’s abundant resources, strategic location, and youthful population. He noted the country’s recent economic progress, with GDP growth from negative to 2.5% and a forecast of 3.2% in the coming fiscal year. “Pakistan is poised to thrive as a pivotal nation in Asia,” he added, highlighting the strong collaboration between China and Pakistan.

He underscored China’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s development, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which he described as a “landmark of bilateral cooperation.” Additionally, he outlined various initiatives aimed at empowering Pakistani youth, including scholarships, exchange programs, and internship opportunities in Chinese enterprises operating in Pakistan.

Pakistan ranks third globally in securing Chinese scholarships, with approximately 20,000 Pakistani students currently studying in China. He announced future initiatives such as the Chinese Ambassador’s Scholarship for Pakistani students, expanded vocational training, and enhanced collaboration with Pakistani institutions.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony for the contest winners and remarks from the Rector NUML, Maj Gen (r) Shahid Mehmood Kayani who lauded the participants’ linguistic achievements and cultural presentations. The Rector extended his gratitude to the Chinese Ambassador for his unwavering support for cultural exchange and highlighted NUML’s vision for students to gain expertise in diverse fields, particularly Information Technology, through study opportunities in China.

The event celebrated the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China and reaffirmed the shared commitment to educational growth and cross-cultural understanding.