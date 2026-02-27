Chinese ambassador calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, FEB 27 /DNA/ – Jiang Zaidong Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the enduring all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China, characterized by deep mutual trust, ironclad friendship, and shared commitment to mutual support on core interests.

The Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and the Chinese leadership and people, particularly on the joyous occasion of the Chinese New Year.

He expressed appreciation for China’s consistent and steadfast support to Pakistan on economic, security, and developmental fronts, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which remains a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative and a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation.

While highlighting the importance of accelerating ongoing CPEC projects, the Prime Minister stressed on the need to enhance cooperation in agriculture and IT and mining & minerals. He also underscored Pakistan’s resolve to provide a secure and conducive environment for Chinese personnel, investments, and institutions in Pakistan.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong briefed the Prime Minister on recent developments in China-Pakistan relations and conveyed the warm greetings from the Chinese leadership. He reiterated China’s firm support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and socio-economic development.

Both sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, agreeing to maintain close coordination and consultation to contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.