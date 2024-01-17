Chinese Ambassador calls on Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

Islamabad, 17 Jan /DNA/ – Today, Jiang Zaidong, the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan called on Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, at Parliament House.

During the meeting, Chairman Senate emphasized the robust, historic, and multifaceted nature of the Pakistan-China relationship. The Chairman highlighted Pakistan’s Clear and principled stance regarding Taiwan question. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the One China Principle as cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and the principles outlined in the UN Charter, opposing any form of “Taiwan independence” and other countries’ interference in China’s internal affairs.

The Chairman Senate of Pakistan expressed support for China’s territorial integrity, particularly in recognizing Taiwan as an inalienable and integral part of China and its efforts for national reunification.

He further said that Pakistan rejects farce elections in Taiwan, where the vast majority of the population’s voices went unheard as a result of widespread non-participation in the electoral process.

The meeting underscored the strategic partnership between China and Pakistan, with Chairman Senate expressing the nation’s high regard for this relationship. The enduring support of China during challenging times was acknowledged, demonstrating the depth of the bilateral ties.

Progress on vital projects, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Gwadar Port was discussed in detail. The Chinese Ambassador lauded Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving development objectives.

Chinese ambassador affirmed continued support for Pakistan’s development goals, reinforcing the commitment to further enhance bilateral relations.