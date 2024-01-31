Chinese ambassador calls on air chief

ISLAMABAD, JAN 31 /DNA/ – Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Jiang Zaidong, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office today. During the meeting matters pertaining to evolving geo-strategic environment and regional developments were discussed. The dignitaries underscored the necessity of revitalizing the framework for operational training across all domains, emphasizing the paramount importance of preparedness and seamless coordination in the face of evolving security challenges.

Chief of the Air Staff shared broad contours of PAF’s modernization drive in order to transform Pakistan Air Force into a Next Generation Air Force through induction of niche technologies with a special focus on indigenization and revamping of training. Highlighting the significance of the longstanding strategic partnership between the two countries, the Air Chief emphasized that PAF leadership wishes to further deepen the existing aviation cooperation and exchanges with China in the fields of human resource and technology so as to jointly address shared security challenges. He further said, “Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic, defence relationship and time-tested friendship with China which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability”.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace and lauded the steadfast determination of PAF leadership to ensure balance of power in the region. Both the dignitaries emphasized the need for enhanced Air Force to Air Force collaboration, with a particular emphasis on cutting-edge niche technologies in Cyber, Space and Electronic Warfare domains. They also expressed a firm commitment to fostering bilateral and multilateral operational exercises, aimed at fortifying collective response to emerging threats in the region.

The meeting between the Chinese envoy and Chief of the Air Staff is a testament to the strong commitment of both nations to further consolidate their strategic partnership through continued dialogue and military collaboration.