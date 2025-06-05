China’s National Environment Day 2025 grandly held in Chongqing

CHONGQING, JUN 5 (APP/DNA):The National Event on the Environment Day 2025 was grandly held in Chongqing, China on Thursday.

The event was organized by the Chinaâ€™s Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the General Office of the Central Commission for Guiding Cultural and Ethical Progress, and the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government.

At the handover ceremony of the event, an official of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) announced that the National Event on the Environment Day 2026 will be jointly organised by Guangdong Province, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), and the Macao SAR, and handed over the event flag to the government representatives of the three places, namely Vice-Governor of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province Zhang Shaokang; Secretary for Environment and Ecology of the Hong Kong SAR Government, Tse Chin-wan; and the Director of the Environmental Protection Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Ip Kuong-lam.

In recent years, authorities including MEE and the Central Office of Spiritual Civilization Construction have joined local governments regularly to organize the National Event on the Environment Day, which has become an important platform for learning, promoting, and implementing President Xi Jinping’s vision of ecological civilization, showcasing achievements in promoting the development of a beautiful China across the country, and mobilizing people from all walks of life to participate in the promotion of ecological civilization.

Government representatives of the three places expressed at the event that organizing the National Event on the Environment Day is the practical implementation and important window of practicing President Xi’s vision of ecological civilization, promoting the development of an international first-class beautiful bay area, and showcasing the landscape of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Under the guidance of MEE, the three places will learn from the experiences of previous organizing cities, engage in effective collaboration with careful planning, and prepare diligently, striving to make the National Event on the Environment Day 2026 excellent and full of character.Â

In addition, the three places will take this opportunity to further deepen communication and co-operation in the ecological and environmental field, jointly build an integrated and innovative beautiful bay area, and provide more concrete ecological support for transforming the GBA into a strategic fulcrum of new development patterns, a demonstration area for high-quality development, and a leading region for Chinese modernization.

The 2024 China Ecological Environment Report was released, with themed exhibitions showcasing “Seeing Beautiful China from Here” highlighted, and advanced representatives of the 2024 “Beautiful China – I Am an Advocate” initiative was honored. Certificates were awarded to six special observers for their contributions to the ecological environment in 2025.

The 11 provinces and cities along the Yangtze River Economic Belt jointly announced the “Co-protect Beautiful Yangtze River” initiative and launched volunteer activities, accompanied by an ecological culture and art performance.

The event invited leaders from relevant UN agencies, ambassadors, consuls in Chongqing, and foreign media journalists.