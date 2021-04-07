China urges US to lift all illegal sanctions against Iran
VIENNA: China has urged the United States to lift all illegal sanctions against Iran.
In a statement, Chinese envoy to the United Nations in Vienna Wang Qun said Beijing will work with all parties to continue advancing the political settlement of the Iran nuclear issue and strive to restore the full implementation of the 2015 accord as early as possible.
