China urges US and Iran to avoid reigniting war

China has offered to host follow-up talks, while several European nations, including Spain, are calling for an immediate diplomatic initiative to prevent further bloodshed

DNA

BEIJING/ISLAMABAD/MADRID, APR 13 — China has expressed hope that the United States and Iran will exercise restraint and prevent a full-scale war following the failure of peace talks in Islamabad, as tensions continue to spiral over the Strait of Hormuz.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Wei stated during a regular briefing: “China hopes all parties, especially the US and Iran, will remain calm and refrain from actions that could reignite conflict.

The failed talks in Islamabad should not become an excuse for escalation. Dialogue remains the only viable path.” The Islamabad negotiations, mediated by Pakistan and involving senior US and Iranian officials, broke down late yesterday without any agreement on de-escalation or reopening of key maritime routes.

In a strongly worded statement, Spain has described the US-imposed blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as “makes no sense” and potentially destabilizing for global energy security.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said: “Blockading one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints does not contribute to peace or stability. It only raises the risk of miscalculation and severely impacts international trade. We urge all sides to step back from confrontation.

”Spain’s comments add to growing international criticism of the US decision to enforce restrictions on shipping to and from Iranian ports.

Lebanese health authorities reported that the death toll from recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon has now climbed to 2,055, with many more injured and thousands displaced.

The strikes, which intensified in recent weeks, have drawn renewed condemnation from several countries and the United Nations. Analysts warn that the failure of the Islamabad talks and the Hormuz blockade could further inflame multiple interconnected conflicts across the Middle East.

China has offered to host follow-up talks, while several European nations, including Spain, are calling for an immediate diplomatic initiative to prevent further bloodshed. The situation remains highly fluid, with global oil markets reacting nervously to the latest developments.