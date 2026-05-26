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China urges ‘parties concerned’ to observe ceasefire after US strikes on Iran

| May 26, 2026
China urges ‘parties concerned’ to observe ceasefire after US strikes on Iran

BEIJING, MAY 26: China on Tuesday urged “parties concerned” to observe a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East war, after US forces attacked missile sites in southern Iran as well as boats trying to lay mines.

“We urge the parties concerned to fulfil their ceasefire commitments, resolve disputes through peaceful means… and promote the early restoration of peace,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular news briefing when asked for China’s reaction.

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