China, U.S. should respect each other’s core interests: Wang Yi
BANGKOK, JAN 27 – China and the United States should treat each other as equals rather than take a condescending attitude, seek common ground rather than accentuate differences and earnestly respect rather than undermine each other’s core interests, China’s senior diplomat Wang Yi has said.
Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, held a new round of talks with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan here from Friday to Saturday.
