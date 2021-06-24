China to take necessary measures to safeguard Chinese firm’s interests
BEIJING: China says it would take all necessary measures to safeguard legitimate interests of its companies after the United States blacklisted five firms.
At a regular news briefing in Beijing on Thursday, a Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian strongly condemns the United States’ sanctions against Chinese companies.
Earlier, the Biden Administration ordered a ban on US imports of a key solar panel material from Chinese-based Hoshine Silicon Industry over forced labour allegations.
