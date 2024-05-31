BEIJING, MAY 31: From June 4 to 8, at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan will pay an official visit to China.

From June 3 to 5, at the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to China.

Associated Press of Pakistan: A follow-up question on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China. Could you share some detail of his visit? And how does China view the current relations between Pakistan and China? And what is China’s expectation for the visit?

Mao Ning: This is Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s first visit to China after the new Pakistani government came into office this year. During his visit, President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji will meet or have talks with him. The leaders of the two countries will have an in-depth exchange of views on China-Pakistan relations and issues of mutual interest, and jointly draw up a blueprint for the growth of bilateral relations. In addition to Beijing, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Guangdong and Shaanxi.

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and ironclad friends. Our friendship has stood the test of time and remained rock-solid and—to use a Chinese expression—“steady as Mount Tai.” Under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China and Pakistan have in recent years had close high-level exchanges, steadily advanced practical cooperation, conducted fruitful and high-quality cooperation on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and maintained sound communication and coordination in international and regional affairs. China stands ready to work with Pakistan through this visit to make greater progress in our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and take new steps in the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.