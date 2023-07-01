China stands by Pakistan at time of economic challenges: PM 

DNA

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday thanked China for standing by Pakistan at the time of massive economic challenges.

“The government made tough decisions to ensure Pakistan’s economic stability. China saved Pakistan from default in the last three months,” he said, adding the friendly country played a central role in this regard.

According to Gwadar Pro, on his latest tweet the Prime Minister highlighted that the IMF Stand-by Agreement is a much-needed breather, which will help the country achieve economic stability, the nations are not built through loans. “I pray for this new program to be the last one,” he said.

Prime Minister Shahbaz also gave special thanks to the other friendly countries and partners including Saudi Arabia, UAE and Islamic Development Fund for standing by Pakistan at the time of great economic challenges.

“Under a whole-of-the-government approach, we have worked out an Economic Revival Plan, which will focus on unlocking our strategic potential in agriculture, mine and minerals, defense production and information technology,” he added.

The Plan will bring up investments of billions of dollars and create job opportunities for four million people. It may be a tough journey but as they say, “When the going gets tough, the tough gets going,” he added.