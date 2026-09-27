China sends two giants Pandas to US

BEIJING, 27 SEP (DNA) — China sent two giant pandas to the United States on Sunday, state media said, after a Washington summit that was heavy on symbolism and light on breakthroughs. The pandas’ transfer had already been agreed, but the departure was announced on Thursday during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Washington.

The black and white mammals are immensely popular around the world, and China loans them out as part of a “panda diplomacy” programme to foster foreign ties. Ping Ping and Fu Shuang departed from Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport on a chartered flight at around 3:00 am on Sunday (12am PKT on Saturday), state news agency Xinhua reported.

Steamed corn buns, bamboo shoots and carrots have been prepared to keep the pandas nourished during their 15-hour flight, Chinese state-run media outlet the Global Times reported. — DNA