China sends monsoon relief aid to flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 28 /DNA/ – The People’s Republic of China has once again reaffirmed its role as Pakistan’s steadfast friend by extending Monsoon Relief Assistance for the flood-affected people in Pakistan through NDMA. It will augment the NDMA’s relief support for flood affected areas in Punjab. Two Chinese relief flights carrying 300 tents and 9,000 blankets landed today at Nur Khan Air Base, Rawalpindi, to support families displaced by the recent floods. This gesture underscores China’s enduring solidarity with Pakistan in times of difficulty.

The reception ceremony was attended by Federal Minister Engr. Amir Muqam as Chief Guest, along with Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Jiang Zaidong and representatives of MOFA and NDMA.

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister expressed deep gratitude to the Government and people of China for their prompt support, noting that the assistance will bring much needed relief to thousands of flood affected families. He emphasized that Pakistan, under the leadership of the Prime Minister and with NDMA at the forefront, is mobilizing all available resources to ensure swift relief and recovery efforts in the flood hit areas.

He added that China’s contribution is not only a humanitarian endeavor but also a reaffirmation of the everlasting Pakistan China friendship a bond described as higher than the Himalayas, deeper than the ocean, and stronger than steel.

The Minister reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s resolve, in coordination with NDMA and with the support of friendly countries like China, to overcome the challenges posed by the floods and ensure the rehabilitation of the affected population.