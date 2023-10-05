China praises Pakistan’s economic reform efforts and continues support

ISLAMABAD, OCT 5: The Chinese Ambassador, Jiang Zaidong called on the Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, & Economic Affairs, Shamshad Akhtar at Finance Division.

While felicitation Ambassador Jiang Zaidong on his appointment as Ambassador of People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, the Minister appreciated the enduring, robust, and time-tested friendly relations between the two countries. The Finance Minister expressed government’s unwavering commitment to further strengthen these ties. She also expressed gratitude for China’s invaluable support and assistance to Pakistan in various sectors.

Outlining Government’s resolve towards economic reforms, Dr. Akhtar underlined the importance of these reforms in the revitalization of the national economy. The Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to successfully completing the IMF Programme, demonstrating the government’s commitment to sound economic governance.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong praised the efforts of the government towards the economic reforms and revival of the economy. The Chinese Ambassador assured continuation of the Chinese support to Pakistan.

The meeting also reviewed and discussed the progress of projects under CPEC and highlighted its strategic significance in the context of regional connectivity and economic development.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to further strengthen the multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and China in order to enhance economic prosperity and fostering development.