China passes law banning defamation of military personnel
BEIJING: China has passed a law banning the defamation of military personnel.
The legislation was adopted at the closing meeting of a session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress today.
The new legislation also bans the desecration of plaques in honor of military personnel.
