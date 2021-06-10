Thursday, June 10, 2021
China passes law banning defamation of military personnel

| June 10, 2021

BEIJING: China has passed a law banning the defamation of military personnel.

The legislation was adopted at the closing meeting of a session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress today.

The new legislation also bans the desecration of plaques in honor of military personnel.

