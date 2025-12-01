China, Pakistan to hold ‘Warrior-IX’ exercise

BEIJING, Dec 1 (DNA): From late November to mid-December, troops of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Western Theater Command and the Pakistan Army will conduct the “Warrior-IX” joint counter-terrorism exercise in Pakistan, the Chinese Defense Ministry announced in a statement.

Focusing on the theme of “joint counter-terrorism clearance and strike operations,” the exercise aims to test and enhance the joint counter-terrorism capabilities of the two militaries and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, according to the Chinese Defense Ministry statement.