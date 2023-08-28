China, Pakistan hold joint air drill

ISTANBUL, AUG 28: A joint air combat exercise involving longtime allies China and Pakistan began on Monday. Ground and air forces from the two sides are “focusing on organizing joint training in typical combat scenarios such as joint air defense, joint countermeasures, and joint seizure and control,” said a Chinese Defense Ministry statement.

The ministry said that two sides will use fighters, early warning aircraft and several other types of planes, as well as ground-to-air missiles and radar and signal troops during the exercise being held in China.

Chinese naval aviation units will also be involved in the training, it added.

The two countries first held such exercises in 2011.

China represents Pakistan’s largest defense partner, followed by the US.

Earlier, the Chinese Defense Ministry said it will begin joint military drills with Singapore this week.

The Cooperation-2023 joint military exercises will be held from late August until mid-September, it said.

Troops will participate in sniping combat, close-quarters combat, rappelling and hostage rescue, it added.

*Aamir Latif contributed to the story from Pakistan