China, Pakistan celebrate 75 years of ironclad friendship

ISLAMABAD, AUG 24 /DNA/ – Today August 24, 2026 a Strategic Dialogue: 75th Anniversary of Pak-China Diplomatic Ties and its Significance along with celebrations of the 105th Anniversary of CPC and 77th National Day of China and book launching of Dr Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan was held at Air Force Housing Scheme Club Gulberg Lahore in which H.E. SunYan the Consul General of people’s Republics of China Lahore being Guest of Honor graciously participated and delivered a keynote speech.

Counsel General SunYan highlighted strategic significance of China-Pakistan’s bilateral relations and dubbed it as ironclad brother truly reflecting true colors of economic, political, diplomatic, social and people-to-people contacts of both nations.

The CG SunYan highly appreciated the scholarly contributions of Dr Mehmood and termed his latest book titled “Pak-China Friendship: Strategic Vision, Achievements, Way Forward and China’s Economic Miracles as comprehensive and timely covering all aspects, dimensions and strategic priorities of China & Pakistan relations in the last 75 years along with futuristic orientations.

The Chinese CG expressed his high appreciation for Dr. Mehmood’s organization of this meaningful event and his long-standing efforts on promoting the friendship between China and Pakistan.

By narrating the Communist Party of China’s history he shared that 105 years ago, the Communist Party of China was founded. Since then, it has changed China’s destiny and contributed China’s strength to world peace and development.

He highlighted that from Pakistan’s vote in favor of restoring China’s lawful seat at the United Nations in 1971, to its consistent and outspoken support for China on core issues concerning Taiwan, Xinjiang, Xizang and other just stance, Pakistan has upheld the true essence of our “iron brother” friendship through concrete actions.

And on its part, China has always firmly supported Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests. Amid an ever-changing international landscape, our two countries have stood together in times of difficulties and challenges over the past 75 years, setting a fine example of political mutual trust and mutual support between nations he further added.

During his keynote speech the Chinese CG of Lahore showcased that in 2015, President Xi Jinping paid a historic visit to Pakistan, elevating our bilateral relationship to an All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and giving full impetus to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He rightly pinpointed that as the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC has brought $30 billion in direct investment to Pakistan, added over 8,000 megawatts of installed power capacity, built 510 kilometers of highways and 886 kilometers of power transmission lines, and created more than 260,000 local jobs.

He further elaborated that in Punjab, the Lahore Orange Line Metro had carried a cumulative total of 330 million passenger trips by the end of the second quarter, delivering convenient travel for citizens; the Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant and Karot Hydropower Station light up thousands of households and inject sustained momentum into local industrialization. Today, the CPEC has entered an upgraded second phase, with cooperation priorities extending from infrastructure to in-depth collaboration in agriculture, industry, science and technology.

Furthermore he stated that as to the 105 years’ journey of CPC, Chinese President and the CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping summarized six distinct fine qualities of the Party: first, remaining committed to pursuing truth and always forging ahead on the right path; second, being deeply rooted among the people and serving the people; third, courageously shouldering historic missions and consistently retaining strategic initiative; fourth, keeping abreast of development trends and always standing at the forefront of the times; fifth, daring to struggle and being adept at struggle, and always upholding unwavering confidence in victory; sixth, prioritizing self-strengthening and always brimming with vigor and vitality. Throughout the course of revolution, development and reform, these qualities have ensured that the CPC remains firmly on the right path in its unremitting endeavors and leads the Chinese people to success.

He also highlighted the strategic significance of the President Xi’s four Global Initiatives which succeeded to address the world’s development, security and governance deficits from four dimensions development, security, civilizations and global governance, injecting stability and certainty into a turbulent and changing world.

He concluded that inspired by our shared vision and the remarkable achievements already made, we hold full confidence that the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership will scale new heights, bringing greater benefits and prosperity to both peoples. I wish today’s event a complete success.

During his speech Dr Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan, the President of Center for Knowledge and Public Policy and author of book, thanked H.E. Sunyan for his gracious participation in this event and playing an important role in its execution.

Dr Khan emphasized that this year marks the 75th Anniversary of Pak-China Diplomatic Relations and also 105th Anniversary of the Communist Party of China reminding all of us their strategic importance, roles, utilities and scopes and both have achieved countless socio-economic, geopolitical and geostrategic milestones setting a new model of diplomacy, dialogue, development, determination, sincere leadership and unique model of governance which has been people’s centric, self-discipline, self-accountable, institutionalizing spirit of openness, transparency, positivity and gross-root consultative and coordinated politicization and democratization.

He shared that The book titled “Pak-China Friendship: Strategic Vision, Achievements, Way Forward and China’s Economic Miracles” comprehensively covers all dimensions of cooperation, coordination, and collaboration across economics, politics, social development, and diplomatic ties, with special focus on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase I, Phase 2.0, and beyond.

Moreover, Dr Khan stated that the book explored the leadership visions of both nations, examining how they have transformed crises into opportunities, developed communities, and translated potential into tangible realities. Additionally, it addressed the shared pursuit of greater trans-regional connectivity, socio-economic prosperity, financial integration, world-class infrastructure development, hybrid agriculture, energy cooperation, as well as advances in education, culture, and people-to-people contacts.

Dr Khan rightly pinpointed that both nations, belonging to Eastern civilization, value friendship and uphold righteousness, forging an unbreakable traditional bond. As Pakistan’s ironclad friend, China has always shared weal and woe, with a strategic partnership as solid as rock. Developing friendly relations with China remains a consensus across Pakistani society he further added.

During his speech Dr Khan spoke highly about the CPC marked its 105th anniversary; its journey represents a mission of resilience, innovation and strong leadership. Staying true to its founding aspiration, the CPC has led one of the most far-reaching modernization transformations in human history. It has been success story of unlimited struggles, sacrifices, submissions, services, national resilience, resistance and immense socio-economic prosperity he added.

Dr Khan shared political features of the CPC and stated that as a political entity, it has driven unprecedented societal transformation and political mobilization, institutionalizing a unique model of consultative, coordinated grass-roots democracy that forms the bedrock of its deeply people-centric governance architecture.

Dr Khan concluded that concluded that policymakers on both sides should redefine, redraft and re-chart strategic cooperation for early execution of CPEC Phase 2.0, particularly focusing on renewable energy development (solar, wind, lithium batteries and EVs), making the “Corridor of Renewables” the way forward; furthermore, drawing on China’s 15th Five-Year Plan, CPEC Phase 2.0 should incorporate a “Corridor of Humanoids” alongside medical, industrial and science corridors to enhance its scope, utility and impact on national economy and social development; additionally, both sides should revisit policies for emerging industries in Pakistan by prioritizing ICT, IT, semiconductors, quantum industries, big data, bio-medical manufacturing, unmanned textiles and steel mills.

Prof Dr Mian Hanan Ahmed, the Chairperson of the School of Journalism Studies, the University of Punjab precisely highlighted the origin, causes, aims, objectives and future plans of Pak-China friendship creating new model of bilateral diplomatic ties in the modern world creating bridges of mutual trust, respect, economic resilience, connectivity and prosperity.

Dr Hanan termed Pak-China friendship as essential for creating regional balance and achieving the end goals of regional peace, stability and harmony.

Dr Hanan highlighted importance of our security and military relations and termed these as guarantor of regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Moreover, in his closing remarks, Dr Hanan thanked to H.E. Sunyan for its notable contributions for the further strengthening of Pak-China bilateral relations in terms of economic ties, accelerating activities of trade, commerce and business, flourishing Pak-China economic ties, facilitating joint ventures, investments and expansion of the CPEC 2.0 in Punjab province.

The Chairperson of the Journalism Studies assured to H.E. SunYan that our wisdom, intellects, institutions and resources are always ready to protect both countries and their mega projects through the onslaught of the western hybrid media warfare.

He concluded that his School of Journalism Studies and the Center for Knowledge and Public Policy will be jointly working to hold another certificate program/workshop on the 105th Anniversary of Communist Party of China in the School of Journalism Studies, the University of Punjab in the near future.

On her part Dr Munzza Abdul Majeed, The University of Lahore critically analyzed the strategic importance of Pak-China diplomatic ties and rightly termed it pro-development, pro-prosperity and pro-humanity creating win-win propositions for everybody.

In her comprehensive speech she highlighted different shades of our relationships and dubbed these as strategic pillars of foreign policy, safety & security and national policy of Pakistan regarded China as its Ironclad brother.

Dr Munzza summarized various phases of our shared history of both countries and saluted the strategic vision of both leadership working jointly for the further strengthening of bilateral relations gearing towards greater socio-economic prosperity and connectivity.

She concluded that CPEC 2.0 should be an ideal platform of digitalization, AI, modernization, green & quantum technologies and hybrid agriculture and medical sciences.

Shields, commemorating medals, and cake cutting of National Day of China were also held.

Large numbers of prominent scholars, researchers, corporate professionals, and former government high officials and media personnel rigorously participated the today’s occasion.