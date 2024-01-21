China-Pak companies sign $43 mln new energy order

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 21 (DNA): Pakistan’s leading distributor of solar energy products, MaxPower signed a USD 43 million order with China’s new energy company, CHISAGE ESS.

According to CHISAGE, they have supplied over 300,000 units of inverters and will provide a full range of low-voltage single-phase and three-phase hybrid inverters as part of the order.

In March 2023, MaxPower showcased the prototype of CHISAGE ESS hybrid inverters at 12th International Renewable Energy Exhibition and Conference in Pakistan, drawing the attention of numerous local dealers, traders, and EPC companies.

Both sides have also initiated communication and cooperation on battery packs, grid-tie inverters, and other products, according to CHISAGE ESS, Gwadar Pro reported quoting Entrepreneurs Daily on Sunday.