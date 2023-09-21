China firmly supports Africa to enhance its status with greater voice on world stage

By He Yin, People’s Daily

The admission of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member to the Group of 20 (G20), agreed by G20 members at a recent summit, is a highlight of the Global South.

China was the first country to explicitly express its support for the AU’s membership of the G20, which marked a vivid practice of promoting the building of a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future, and demonstrated China’s responsibilities as a major country in improving global governance.

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed at the 17th G20 summit held in Bali last November that China supports the AU in joining the G20. During the recent China-Africa Leaders’ Dialogue in Johannesburg, Xi once again noted that China would work actively to support the AU’s full membership in the G20.

China’s firm support for Africa to enhance its international status and develop its voice in international discourse fully demonstrates the spirit of China-Africa friendly cooperation, and will continuously strengthen the progressive force safeguarding world peace and stability.

At present, the global governance system is facing profound adjustments, and the representation and say of developing countries need to be enhanced. The admission of the AU to the G20 helps make global governance fairer and more equitable.

The African continent is home to the largest number of developing countries, and has 54 member states of the UN. As one of the largest regional intergovernmental organizations in the world, the AU serves as a great banner and the most important platform leading Africa’s peace and development.

In the maintenance of regional peace and security, the AU actively prevents and mediates hotspot issues in Africa. It is a staunch supporter of peace in the continent. In international affairs, the AU proactively coordinates its members and speaks with one voice on the international stage, drawing attention from all parties while demonstrating the strength of Africa.

Its admission to the G20 will allow the organization to make louder voices globally, strive for more benefits for developing countries, and enhance the Global South’s strength in seeking strategic independence.

The admission of the AU to the G20 helps vitalize global development.

The AU was officially launched in 2002 as a successor to the Organization of African Unity, aiming to achieve the development and revitalization of the African continent by promoting unity and solidarity amongst African countries.

In recent years, the AU has steadily advanced its Agenda 2063, put into operation the African Continental Free Trade Area, and strengthened coordination among subregional organizations. The economic vitality and market potential of Africa are being further released.

It is the broad consensus and common responsibility of the international community to support the development of Africa. The G20 welcomes the AU as a permanent member, and will keep supporting Africa with the G20 Initiative on Supporting Industrialization in Africa and Least Developed Countries, which is conducive to promoting more resilient global development.

China and Africa have always been a community with a shared future. On major international and regional issues, they have coordinated their positions and jointly safeguarded international equality and justice, which is the inevitable choice for China to develop solidarity and cooperation with African countries.

China firmly supports African countries and the AU in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs, supports making special arrangements on the UN Security Council reform to meet Africa’s aspiration as a priority, and calls on multilateral financial institutions to enhance the say of African countries.

China always bears in mind Africa’s concerns and priorities. It supports Africa in implementing the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The admission of the AU to the G20 will guide the Chinese and African sides to better practice true multilateralism and jointly advance modernization.

Faced with the issues of the times, China always stays committed to the principle of consultation and cooperation for shared benefits and actively takes part in global governance.

China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order. It calls for increasing the representation and voice of developing countries in global affairs, and supporting efforts to strengthen the South, a weak link in the global governance system.

China also supports efforts to create synergy in South-South cooperation., and efforts to enable the global governance system to reflect the will and interests of the majority of countries, especially the vast developing countries, in a more balanced way.

The admission of the AU to the G20 will further enhance the strength of the South in global governance, to ensure all countries enjoy equal rights, follow the rules as equals and share equal opportunities.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, and of pursuing the greater good and shared interests in developing China’s relations with Africa put forth by Xi.

Over the past decade, China has treated its African friends with sincerity and provided sincere support for Africa’s development. China-Africa cooperation has become a model for South-South cooperation and international cooperation with Africa.

China-Africa friendship has not been an overnight achievement, nor has it been gifted from on high. Rather, it has been fostered throughout the years when China and Africa supported and stood alongside each other in trying times.

It is important to follow a correct perspective in international cooperation with Africa. Africa is a big stage for international cooperation, not an arena for major-power rivalry. China is willing to work with its international partners to support the peace and development of Africa.

When AU representatives approached the round table at the G20 summit, they received warm applause. This was a highlight of the Global South.

Standing at a new historical starting point, China and Africa will carry out closer cooperation, build a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era, and contribute more positive energy to world peace and development.