China felicitates Pakistan on diamond jubilee celebrations of Independence Day

BEIJING – China on Sunday congratulated Pakistan on its diamond jubilee, 75th anniversary of Independence Day and wished Pakistan for every success and its road to peace and prosperity.

Happy Birthday Pakistan, May I wish Pakistan every success and its road to peace and prosperity, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian tweeted here on China government official account.

China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong also tweeted “Pakistan 75th Youm-e-Azadi Mubarak, China Pak Dosti Zindabad”.

