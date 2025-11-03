China eyes AI, drones in major Pakistan industrial push

ISLAMABAD, NOV 3 /DNA/ – The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Monday hosted a significant 21-member Chinese delegation led by the Organizing Committee of the China–Pakistan Safety Production Equipment Procurement Organizing Committee, aimed at strengthening industrial cooperation between the two nations. The delegation was headed by YangPeng Yong, Chairman of the Ningxia Emergency Industry Group.

The visit marked a major step forward in expanding economic collaboration, with the delegation exploring partnerships and joint ventures across a wide spectrum of high-potential sectors in Pakistan.

In his welcome address, ICCI Acting President Tahir Ayuub warmly received the delegation and underscored the deep and historic friendship between Pakistan and China. He highlighted the vast untapped potential in bilateral trade and investment, citing Pakistan’s improved investment climate and support for industrialization. He assured the Chinese delegation of ICCI’s complete facilitation in connecting them with credible local entrepreneurs and fostering viable business collaborations.

YangPeng Yong, head of the Chinese delegation, expressed strong interest in bolstering long-term business ties with Pakistan, noting that low-interest, long-term loans could be extended to Pakistani investors as part of the cooperation. The delegation’s focus areas included oil and gas exploration, geological surveys, and energy development in mining, petroleum, and water conservancy. They also demonstrated interest in disaster management, high-tech equipment training, road vehicle and medical device manufacturing, and industrial park development.

The delegation also showed ambition to collaborate in cutting-edge technological sectors such as Internet services, e-commerce, Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, 5G communication, and drone technology.

Productive B2B meetings with Pakistani entrepreneurs enabled both sides to deliberate on specific project proposals and lay groundwork for future partnerships. The event drew strong participation from the local business community, including ICCI Acting Senior Vice President Irfan Chaudhry and Executive Members Raja Naveed Satti, Zulqurnain Abbasi, Malik Mohsin Khalid , Ishaq Sial, Rohail Anwar Butt, and Malik Abdul Aziz.

The visit is widely viewed as a pivotal milestone in broadening and deepening the scope of Pak-China economic cooperation under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), signaling renewed commitment to shared industrial growth and technological progress.