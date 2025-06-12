China-Europe International Conference held in Qingdao, E China

Beijing, Jun 12 (BRNN/APP/DNA): 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the European Union (EU). To further promote mutual exchange on vocational education and talents, the China-Europe International Conference on Vocational Education and High-Skilled Talent Development was held in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province, on June 11, 2025.

The event was jointly organized by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the China-EU Association.

With the theme “Empowering China-Europe vocational education and high-skilled talent development in the era of digital intelligence”, the forum gathered government officials, experts, educators, and representatives from both sides to explore ways to deepen cooperation in vocational education and talent development.

Liu Qibao, vice chairman of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and president of the China-EU Association, delivered a keynote speech during the opening ceremony.

Liu emphasized that in this era of economic globalization, countries are increasingly interconnected, and cross-border labor mobility is on the rise. Against this backdrop, promoting international cooperation in vocational education is not only essential for enhancing the quality of domestic vocational systems but also necessary for boosting industrial cooperation and advancing shared development worldwide.

He stressed that China and the EU are comprehensive strategic partners, and deeper collaboration in vocational education will yield mutual benefits and contribute to global progress.

Also in attendance was former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, who said in his address that economic and trade exchanges play a key role in promoting sound relations between countries and regions. Over the long term, he noted, educational exchanges are particularly effective in strengthening these relationships by fostering person-to-person ties and building mutual understanding.

“We belong to a common human family and should cherish the richness embedded in our diversity,” he said.