China condemns Balochistan School Bus Terror Attack

ISLAMABAD, MAY 21 /DNA/ – Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong Expressed Deepest Condolences to the Deceased and Sincere Sympathy to the Injured and the Bereaved Families in the Terrorist Attack in Balochistan.

On May 21st 2025, at the event of 74th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong said, we are saddened to learn that a terrorist attack on a school bus took place in Balochistan today.

We strongly condemn this terrorist attack, express our deepest condolences to the deceased and sincere sympathy to the injured and the bereaved families.

China opposes all forms of terrorism and will continue to firmly support Pakistan in advancing counter-terrorism operations, maintaining social stability, and protecting the safety of the people.