Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Main Menu

“Child Sexual Abuse: Three Men Sentenced to Prison for 8 Years”

| March 7, 2023

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (MARCH-07): The District and Session Court Attock on Tuesday awarded eight years rigorous imprisonment to three convicts found guilty of sexually assaulting a boy on October 05, 2019 within the jurisdiction Police StationRangoo.

The Additional Sessions Judge Mr. Zafar Iqbal Sial  being a judge of the special court announced his judgment on the basis cogent evidence after hearing final arguments  of the private and state  counsels . The convicts Danaish Ali, Imran Ahmed and Zohaib Ali were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment with a fine worth of rupees one lac each.

They were awarded eight years rigorous imprisonment with hard labour under Section 377, 377-B and 367-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC). Meanwhile, they were shifted in Attock Jail to undergo their imprisonment as per law.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Japanese embassy organizes Karate Workshop

ISLAMABAD, MAR 7 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Japan in cooperation with the Japan KarateRead More

‘Decade of Learning’ event marks progress on UK – Pak edu reform efforts

ISLAMABAD, MAR 7 /DNA/ – The British High Commission hosted Pakistan’s leading education experts, academics,Read More

Comments are Closed