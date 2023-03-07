“Child Sexual Abuse: Three Men Sentenced to Prison for 8 Years”
FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN
DNA
ATTOCK (MARCH-07): The District and Session Court Attock on Tuesday awarded eight years rigorous imprisonment to three convicts found guilty of sexually assaulting a boy on October 05, 2019 within the jurisdiction Police StationRangoo.
The Additional Sessions Judge Mr. Zafar Iqbal Sial being a judge of the special court announced his judgment on the basis cogent evidence after hearing final arguments of the private and state counsels . The convicts Danaish Ali, Imran Ahmed and Zohaib Ali were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment with a fine worth of rupees one lac each.
They were awarded eight years rigorous imprisonment with hard labour under Section 377, 377-B and 367-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC). Meanwhile, they were shifted in Attock Jail to undergo their imprisonment as per law.
Related News
Japanese embassy organizes Karate Workshop
ISLAMABAD, MAR 7 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Japan in cooperation with the Japan KarateRead More
‘Decade of Learning’ event marks progress on UK – Pak edu reform efforts
ISLAMABAD, MAR 7 /DNA/ – The British High Commission hosted Pakistan’s leading education experts, academics,Read More
Comments are Closed