Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces calls on President Zardari
ISLAMABAD, JAN 20 /DNA/ – Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Dr Mohammad Bagheri, called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today, and exchanged views on matters of bilateral importance.
During the meeting, both sides highlighted the longstanding and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran, and emphasised the need to promote trade and economic relations for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.
It was also highlighted that terrorism was a shared challenge, and both countries needed to take effective and coordinated measures to address this challenge.
The Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces appreciated Pakistan’s stance on Gaza and Lebanon.
Related News
Certificate distribution of faculty training programme for fresh PhDs
ISLAMABAD, JAN 20 /DNA/ – A certificate distribute ceremony was held at National Academy ofRead More
Pakistan, Turkey conduct joint naval exercise TURGUTREIS-XI in Mediterranean Sea
ISLAMABAD, JAN 20 /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy and Turkish Navy successfully conducted bilateral exercise TURGUTREIS-XIRead More
Comments are Closed