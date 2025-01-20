Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces calls on President Zardari

ISLAMABAD, JAN 20 /DNA/ – Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Dr Mohammad Bagheri, called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today, and exchanged views on matters of bilateral importance.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the longstanding and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran, and emphasised the need to promote trade and economic relations for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

It was also highlighted that terrorism was a shared challenge, and both countries needed to take effective and coordinated measures to address this challenge.

The Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces appreciated Pakistan’s stance on Gaza and Lebanon.