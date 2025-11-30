Chief of Defence Staff notification to be issued soon: Kh. Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Decries “One-Sided” Gaza Ceasefire, Urges Stronger Global Pressure on Israel

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that notification of Chief of Defence Staff shall be issued soon. He dispelled impression as if the government was deliberate delaying the notification. He added, work oh the notification is in progress.

He lalso sharply criticized the Gaza ceasefire agreement, calling it “one-sided and repeatedly violated by Israel,” as fresh reports confirm continued Israeli strikes despite the truce announced on October 10.

The Minister said Israeli forces have continued to target civilians, including women and children, in blatant disregard of the ceasefire framework negotiated in Sharm el-Sheikh.

“Since the ceasefire took effect, at least 352 Palestinians have been martyred, and the total death toll in Gaza has tragically crossed 70,000 since the war began,” he said, terming the ongoing situation a test of the world’s conscience.

He expressed deep concern over Israel’s “systematic and deliberate violations,” describing them as proof that Tel Aviv is not serious about honoring the agreement. The Defence Minister said the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza demanded urgent and unified international action.

Echoing recent alerts issued by global rights groups, he noted that Amnesty International has warned that Israel’s “genocidal campaign is not over.” He said it was imperative for the international community — particularly Western governments — to intensify diplomatic and political pressure on Israel to comply with international humanitarian law.

Khawaja Asif also urged Muslim countries that facilitated or supported the ceasefire — including Turkey, Egypt and Qatar — to reassess their positions in light of Israel’s continued military aggression.

“President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rightly cautioned that the ceasefire must not be mistaken for a final resolution of the Palestinian question,” he remarked.

The Defence Minister reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Palestine, calling for an immediate end to Israeli hostilities and the full implementation of international law to ensure lasting peace in the region.