Chief of Army Staff Witnesses Cutting-Edge Weaponry during POF Wah Visit

Rawalpindi, JAN 16 /DNA/ – General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah today.

COAS was briefed about production capabilities of POF, its contributions towards fulfilling the defence requirements of the Pakistan Armed Forces and export potential.

COAS witnessed wide range of POF Products including indigenously designed and manufactured new weapons and ammo under test & trials.

While addressing the POF officers and staff, COAS appreciated their contributions to the security and economy of the country by making POF the prime defence industry of Pakistan.

“Path to national progress is defined by indigenous and local industries like POF Wah. We will continue to work for self reliance and latest technology which is essential towards ensuring reliability and strengthening the defence of Pakistan.” COAS remarked.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chairman POF Wah.