Chief Minister launches online open courts for redress public complaints

PESHAWAR, Jan 02 (APP/DNA): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sohail Afridi, has launched a series of online open courts under the initiative titled “Your Chief Minister with You” to ensure direct and prompt redress of citizens’ complaints.

According to an official statement issued on Friday, the first online open court was held for Bajaur district under the chairmanship of the chief minister. During the session, the chief minister personally listened to public grievances and issued clear and immediate instructions to the concerned authorities on several complaints.

The chief minister directed that all complaints received during the open court must be resolved within 14 days and a formal compliance report submitted.

He said the initiative aims to reduce the gap between the public and the government by enabling direct resolution of issues.

While addressing complaints related to the education sector, the chief minister directed strict implementation of the student-teacher ratio policy, stating that one teacher for every 40 students is the provincial standard and must be ensured at all costs.

He also ordered immediate action on complaints regarding lack of basic facilities and staff absenteeism in schools, adding that the provincial cabinet has already approved funds to address missing facilities across the province.

The chief minister further instructed that issues faced by second-shift teachers be resolved on a priority basis and emphasized full enforcement of the minimum wage policy.

He directed that teachers’ salaries must be transferred directly to their bank accounts on the first day of every month, warning that any delay would not be tolerated.

He stressed that timely payment of wages is a moral and administrative responsibility.

Regarding the transport sector, the chief minister ordered strict enforcement of approved passenger capacity and fare lists in public transport across the province, warning that licenses of transporters violating the rules would be cancelled.

In the health sector, he directed authorities to ensure doctors’ attendance in hospitals and take effective measures for prompt redress of public complaints.

He instructed officials to conduct surprise inspections of hospitals and ensure immediate action on complaints.

The chief minister also announced revival of former FATA Games, stating that tribal youth would be provided with ample opportunities in sports.

He issued directives for resolution of complaints related to rehabilitation of link roads, water supply, and other basic services in Bajaur district.

Addressing citizens during the online open court, the chief minister assured that all available resources would be utilized to resolve public issues.

He informed that work on ongoing development projects in Bajaur is progressing at a fast pace, while so far 114,000 people have benefited from free medical treatment under the Sehat Insaf Card.

He added that a comprehensive development package worth Rs 1,000 billion for the merged districts is in the final stages, which will play a significant role in ensuring sustainable development in these areas.