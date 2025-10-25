Chief Minister convenes peace jirga at KP assembly

PESHAWAR, OCT 25 (DNA): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will convene a provincial Peace Jirga to address escalating security concerns.

The decision was finalized during a high-level meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior leadership at the Chief Minister’s House here on Saturday Chief Minister Sohail Afridi chaired the meeting.

The forum expressed deep grief over the recent Hangu bomb blast and offered prayers for the martyred police personnel, paying homage to their sacrifices.

The Peace Jirga will be held at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, bringing together a wide spectrum of provincial leadership and stakeholders. Invitations will be extended to former chief ministers, former governors, religious scholars, tribal elders, civil society members, lawyers, and other prominent figures.

The Jirga aims to develop a collective and unanimous strategy for the elimination of terrorism and to pave the way for sustainable peace in the province.

Speaking on the government’s resolve, Provincial Minister Sohail Afridi stated, “The provincial government stands shoulder to shoulder with the police force.” He affirmed, “Providing the police with modern equipment, training, and resources is the government’s top priority.”=DNA