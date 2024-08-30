Chief Election Commissioners of Pakistan, Azerbaijan meet to enhance electoral collaboration
BAKU, AUG 30 /DNA/ – Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, Sikandar Sultan Raja, met with the Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov, at the Central Election Commission. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in electoral processes and exchanging best practices in election management.
« Victory Day of Türkiye celebrated (Previous News)
Related News
Chief Election Commissioners of Pakistan, Azerbaijan meet to enhance electoral collaboration
BAKU, AUG 30 /DNA/ – Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, Sikandar Sultan Raja, met withRead More
The Humanitarian Footprint of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Pakistan
The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, under the leadership of Azerbaijan’s First Lady Her Excellency Mrs. MehribanRead More
Comments are Closed