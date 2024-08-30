Friday, August 30, 2024
Chief Election Commissioners of Pakistan, Azerbaijan meet to enhance electoral collaboration

| August 30, 2024
Chief Election Commissioners of Pakistan, Azerbaijan meet to enhance electoral collaboration

BAKU, AUG 30 /DNA/ – Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, Sikandar Sultan Raja, met with the Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov, at the Central Election Commission. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in electoral processes and exchanging best practices in election management.

