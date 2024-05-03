Chief Commissioner Islamabad assumes office, sets vision for development

ISLAMABAD, MAY 3 /DNA/ – Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa has officially assumed the role of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, marking a new chapter in the capital’s development trajectory.

In his inaugural visit to Faisal Mosque, Chief Commissioner Randhawa, accompanied by officers from the engineering wing, underscored his commitment to the city’s landmarks. He issued directives for immediate renovation and construction work, ensuring that necessary repairs are completed today, with comprehensive maintenance to follow promptly.

During discussions with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) board members, Chief Commissioner Randhawa was briefed on ongoing projects and the administrative structure of the CDA. Emphasizing a proactive approach, he urged swift completion of all projects within stipulated timelines and the enhancement of administrative efficiency.

“Completing ongoing projects and improving administrative processes are key priorities,” stated Chief Commissioner Randhawa. “We are committed to ensuring timely completion of all development initiatives, including the restoration of our iconic landmarks.”

Under his leadership, Islamabad looks forward to a future of progress and development, with a renewed focus on efficiency and excellence.