Chevening scholarship awarded to 42 Pakistani

ISLAMABAD, AUG 30 /DNA/ – The British High Commission organised a virtual pre-departure event for Pakistani scholars who have been awarded the Chevening scholarship 2021-22.

This year, 42 Pakistani scholars have been selected through a rigorous recruitment process and will soon proceed to the UK to study a one year master’s programme, funded by the UK Government’s prestigious Chevening programme. The Chevening scholarships support study at UK universities for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers.

Over 3,000 mid-career professionals had applied for the programme and over 200 were interviewed, including applicants from all provinces of Pakistan.

The British Deputy High Commissioner Alison Blackburne congratulated the scholars and wished them success in the coming year. The online event was attended by Chevening scholars, British High Commission officials and Chevening alumni who were invited to share their experience of studying in the UK.

The selected scholars have chosen courses in the top universities of the UK including University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, London School of Economics and Political Science, University of Edinburgh, Imperial College London and University of Sussex.

One scholar from Pakistan has also been selected for the Oxford Centre of Islamic Studies (OCIS) Fellowship to undertake an annual six-month period of independent study and research, focusing on the culture and civilisation of Islam and all aspects of contemporary Muslim societies in the global context.

The British Deputy High Commissioner Alison Blackburne said: “Many congratulations to the selected scholars. I am delighted to announce that almost 60 percent of selected scholars from Pakistan this year were female – an increase of 20 points in the past three years. This contributes to our aim of achieving gender equality and opportunity for all.

“Every year since 2018 the top ranking Chevening female scholar is given the prestigious Asma Jahangir Award. This year is special as we have two joint winners of the award (Ayesha Ahmed from Quetta and Marvi Mahesar from Karachi) who have scored equal marks in the recruitment process.

“Chevening is a life-changing opportunity through which scholars can study in world renowned UK universities, meet other talented scholars from across the globe and bring back experience and knowledge to benefit Pakistan.”=DNA

