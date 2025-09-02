Chevening fellowships applications open

Mahnoor Ansar

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 2 /DNA/ – The British High Commission is now accepting applications for its prestigious Chevening Fellowships, a gateway to world-class learning aimed at future leaders who wish to make a positive difference to Pakistan.

The Chevening South Asian Journalism Programme Fellowship, hosted by the University of Westminster, is an intensive eight-week experience tailored for seasoned journalists from South Asia. Fellows will sharpen their professional skills, explore the UK’s dynamic media landscape, and build lasting regional networks.

The Chevening Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies (OCIS) Fellowship offers a transformative six-month journey at Oxford. Designed for mid-career professionals and academics, this fellowship explores global challenges through the lens of Islamic thought, diplomacy, and policy — fostering deeper understanding of international relations and interfaith dialogue.

British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG, OBE said: ‘These fully-funded fellowships are truly life changing opportunities. Not only do you get to study at world-class institutions, but you access a vibrant global network of Chevening alumni, who are truly leaders in their fields. It’s more than a fellowship, it’s a launchpad for future changemakers.’