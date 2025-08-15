Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed across country amid tight security

ISLAMABAD, AUG 15: Across the country, processions and majalis were held to mark the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala with reverence. Security was heightened, with roads sealed and events monitored closely.

Lahore: 12,000 Police Personnel Deployed

Punjab Police have been placed on high alert for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain and the concluding day of the Urs of Hazrat Data Ali Hajveri to ensure the peaceful and secure conduct of processions, gatherings, and ceremonies.

Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar said all sects should promote religious harmony and interfaith unity. He said 644 gatherings and 392 processions are taking place across the province, with 37,000 police personnel deployed for security duties.

In Lahore, 12,000 personnel have been assigned to secure 44 gatherings and 14 processions, assisted by special police, traffic police, and volunteers.

The police have installed 926 walk-through gates and deployed 6,753 metal detectors for security checks. Safe City cameras are also being used for monitoring.

In Lahore, over 12,000 police personnel were deployed for the Chehlum and the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA). Circular Road and Lower Mall Road were closed to traffic, and more than 600 cameras were used for live monitoring.

Quetta: Procession of 22 Mourning Groups

In Quetta, the main procession began from Alamdar Road Imambargah Nichari, led by Balochistan Shia Conference President Ashiq Hussain Hazara. Over 2,000 police personnel were stationed, with CCTV coverage along sealed routes.

Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan: Security and Arrangements

In Hunza, Gilgit, Nagar, and Skardu, foolproof security was ensured for Chehlum processions. Water stalls and medical camps were set up, while law enforcement officials remained on high alert.

Hyderabad: Central Procession from Karbala Dadan Shah

In Hyderabad, the central mourning procession began from Karbala Dadan Shah and concluded at Qadam Gah Mola Ali. Roads were closed with barbed wire and barricades, and over 100 cameras monitored the route.

Sialkot and Sukkur: Traditional Routes Followed

In Sialkot, the procession started from Imambargah Dar Batool, while in Sukkur, the Arbaeen walk began from Military Road and ended at Karbala Maidan in Rohri. Large numbers of women mourners also participated.

Rawalpindi: Sniper Shooters Deployed

In Rawalpindi, the procession from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain in Teli Mohalla followed a route that was scanned and sealed beforehand. Police sniper shooters were posted on high-rise buildings.

Karachi: Governor and CM’s Message

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in their messages that the Chehlum symbolizes loyalty, sacrifice, and steadfastness against tyranny.

Multan: Nine Processions, Markets Closed

In Multan, nine processions emerged from various parts of the city. Over 1,000 police personnel were on duty, and markets along the procession routes remained closed.