Chaudhry Latif Akbar sworn in as AJK assembly speaker
MUZAFFARABAD, Jun 03 (DNA): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly
Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar took the oath.
AJK LA Deputy Speaker Chaudhry Riaz Gujjar administered the oath from
him. Chaudhry Latif Akbar of PPP grabbed 19 votes. A total of 41 members
cast their votes.
The PPP and PML-N participated in the voting while others did not
exercise their right to vote.
Chaudhry Latif Akbar was born in a Muzaffarabad village on February 4,
1948. He passed the LLB exams at Peshawar University.
He remained a teacher for quite some time and later opted to practise as
a lawyer in Muzaffarabad and was elected president of the Central Bar
Association
In 1976, he became Pakistan People’s Party Muzaffarabad district vice
president. He faced jail sever times during the dictatorship of Gen
Ziaul Haq.
He got into the AJK LA after the 1985 elections. He also remained the
Leader of the Opposition in the AJK Assembly.
