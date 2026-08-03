Chase’s fifty helps West Indies post 344 in first innings of second Pakistan Test

PORT OF SPAIN: Captain Roston Chase’s anchoring half-century on the second day propelled West Indies to a formidable total in their first innings of the second Test against Pakistan here at the Queen’s Park Oval on Monday.

Resuming their first innings from 239/5 through Justin Greaves and skipper Chase at the commencement of the ongoing second day, the home side added valuable 105 runs to their overnight score for the remaining five wickets and were eventually bowled out for 344 in 105.4 overs.

Greaves and Chase, who dominated Pakistan’s bowling attack in the dying minutes of the opening day by putting together an unbeaten 66 runs for the fifth wicket, continued to frustrate the visitors by adding 30 more to their crucial stand.

The overnight partnership was eventually broken in the ninth over of the day, with Ali Usman dismissing Greaves, who walked back after top-scoring with 73 off 150 deliveries, laced with nine fours.

Following his dismissal, Chase put together a handy 35-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Kemar Roach until Ubaid Shah cleaned him up in the 95th over of their innings. He remained a notable run-getter for West Indies, making 126-ball 70 with the help of 11 fours.

Roach (19) was then involved in a brief 19-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Shamar Joseph (eight) before both fell victim to Sajid Khan in quick succession, resulting in the home side slipping to 326/9.

Lower-order batters Jayden Seales (eight) and Jomel Warrican (five not out) further added to Pakistan’s frustration by adding 18 runs for the final wicket, which Sajid claimed by dismissing the former in the 105th over.

Sajid remained the standout bowler for Pakistan as he picked up four wickets for 85 runs in his 32.4 overs, while Mohammad Ali, Usman and Shah chipped in with two scalps each.