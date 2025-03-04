Champions Trophy: Smith, Carey star as Australia set India to chase 261 in first semi-final

DUBAI: Skipper Steve Smith and wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey registered anchoring half-centuries to power Australia to a formidable total against India in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DISC) on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Australia’s batting unit yielded 264 runs before getting bowled out in 49.3 overs, with Smith and Carey leading the charge with anchoring knocks.

The two-time champions had a contrasting start to their innings as Cooper Connolly fell victim to Mohammed Shami in the third over with just four runs on the board.

Following the early hiccup, skipper Smith joined Head in the middle and together they raised 50 runs for the second wicket until the opener perished in the ninth over.

Head smashed five fours and two sixes on his way to a 33-ball 39.

Smith was then involved in crucial partnerships with Marnus Labuschagne (29) and Josh Inglis (11) as he oversaw Australia’s batting expedition until the 37th over.

He remained the top-scorer for Australia with 73 off 96 deliveries, laced with four fours and a six.

Following his dismissal, Australia began to lose wickets at regular intervals but Carey stood his ground firm and added valuable runs to their total with a gutsy half-century.

The left-handed batter smashed eight fours and a six on his way to a 57-ball 61.

Shami was the standout bowler for India, taking three wickets, Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets each, while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel made one scalp apiece.