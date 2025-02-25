Champions Trophy: Rain abandons Australia, South Africa match in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The crucial match between Australia and South Africa has been abandoned due to relentless rain in Rawalpindi amid prediction of showers to continue throughout the day.

Despite high expectations for an exciting contest, continuous light to heavy rainfall disrupted the game, preventing even the toss from taking place.

As weather conditions worsened throughout the day, officials had no choice but to call off the match without a single ball being bowled.

Following this result, both teams remain unbeaten in the tournament and are currently at the top of the points table with three points each from two matches.

Fans are seen in the stands before officials call off the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Australia and South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 25, 2025. — Reuters

South Africa holds the number one position due to a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.140, while Australia sits second with an NRR of +0.475.

England, having played one match and lost it, is in third place with zero points and an NRR of -0.475. Afghanistan, also without a win, occupies the bottom spot with zero points and the lowest NRR of -2.140.

Both teams entered this match with momentum, having won their respective opening fixtures.

Australia began their campaign with a thrilling victory over England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. England posted a record-breaking total of 351/8, the highest in Champions Trophy history, powered by Ben Duckett’s stunning 165 off 143 deliveries.

Groundstaff pull rain covers on the pitch before the match. — Reuters

However, Australia successfully chased down the target in just 47.3 overs, thanks to a dominant batting display.

Josh Inglis led the charge with a blistering 120 off 86 balls, while Alex Carey contributed 69 off 63. Glenn Maxwell provided the finishing touches with a quickfire 32 off 15 deliveries.

Meanwhile, South Africa secured a comprehensive 107-run victory over Afghanistan. The Proteas put up a strong total of 315/6 before bundling out Afghanistan for 208.

Ryan Rickelton starred with a brilliant century (103 off 106 balls), while captain Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram added crucial half-centuries to ensure a dominant performance.