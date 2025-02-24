Champions Trophy: New Zealand take shaky start as Young, Williamson fall

RAWALPINDI, FEB 24: Bangladesh bowlers landed early blows to New Zealand as the Blackcaps lose wickets of Will Young (0) and Kane Williamson (5) at the beginning of their innings to chase a modest 237-run target in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group match being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Earlier, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 77 and Jaker Ali’s resistance in death overs helped Bangladesh to set a modest target of 237 runs against New Zealand following Michael Bracewell’s four-fer.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner’s decision to bowl first paid dividends as an all-round bowling effort gave them a modest total to chase.

Bangladesh got off to a relatively decent start to their innings as openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tanzid Hasan laid a solid foundation with a 45-run stand, culminating with the latter’s dismissal in the ninth over.

Bangladesh then began to lose wickets at regular intervals and were eventually reduced to 118/5 in 26.1 overs with Shanto still hanging on.

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim, off the bowling of Michael Bracewell

The skipper finally received ample support from the other end in the form of middle-order batter Jaker Ali, who scored a valiant century in Bangladesh’s campaign opener against India in Dubai.

The duo added an important 45 runs for the sixth wicket until Shanto fell victim to Will O’Rourke in the 38th over.

The Bangladesh remained the top-scorer for his side with a gutsy 77 off 110 deliveries, laced with nine fours.

Jaker oversaw Bangladesh’s batting expedition until the penultimate over and walked back after scoring an important 45 off 55 balls with the help of three fours and a six.

Bangladesh’s Jaker Ali in action during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 24, 2025. — Reuters

He was also involved in a handy 33-run partnership with Rishad Hossain, who made a 25-ball 26.

Bangladesh’s number nine Taskin Ahmed added further valuable runs at the backend with a 10-run cameo, coming off 20 deliveries.

Bracewell was the standout bowler for New Zealand, taking four wickets for just 26 runs in his 10 overs, followed by O’Rourke with two, while Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson made one scalp apiece.

Playing XI

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santer (C), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O’Rorke.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hassan Shanto (C), Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehdy Miraz, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed.