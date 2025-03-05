Champions Trophy: New Zealand set massive 363-run target against South Africa
LAHORE, MAR 5: Ravindra and Williamson’s tons propelled New Zealand to a massive total of 362/5 against South Africa in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 being played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.
Playing XIs
South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke
